BRIEF-Victoria Properties FY EBIT loss down at EUR 6.4 million

March 26 (Reuters) - Victoria Properties A/S :

* FY revenue 7.0 million euros ($7.71 million) versus 15.6 million euros year ago

* FY EBIT loss 6.4 million euros versus loss 14.9 million euros year ago

* FY net profit 0 million euros versus loss 18.2 million euros year ago

* Expects to sell remaining part of company’s properties until June 30

* Sees 2015 own capital of 0.0 million euros

* Proposes no 2014 dividend

