March 26 (Reuters) - Efix Dom Maklerski SA :

* After registration of company’s capital increase Tomasz Korecki’s stake lowers to 42.20 percent from 46.46 percent

* After registration of company's capital increase Marek Zywicki's stake lowers to 35.92 percent from 39.55 percent