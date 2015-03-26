FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nireus Aquaculture to restructure debt, passing to creditors 75 pct stake
March 26, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nireus Aquaculture to restructure debt, passing to creditors 75 pct stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Nireus Aquaculture SA :

* Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its creditor banks to restructure its loans

* Says to capitalise its loans amounting to 58.6 million euros ($64.46 million) by issuing new shares of 0.30 euros per share, thus passing 75 percent of the share capital of the Company to creditor banks

* Says to issue common securitised bond loans up to 94.6 million euros and interest rate of Euribor +4.25 percent

* Says to issue convertible to shares 10-year bond loan valued at 24.5 million euros, interest rate of 1 percent and conversion price of 0.30 euros per share

* Says to start merger procedures with absorption of its subsidiary Sea Farm Ionian SA

* Chairman said that the agreement with lending banks will rationalize financial position of the group Source text: bit.ly/1Cd6YV2

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

