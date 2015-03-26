FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FCA says consulting on fees for regulated firms for 2015/16
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 26, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-FCA says consulting on fees for regulated firms for 2015/16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Fca

* Is consulting on fees for regulated firms for 2015/16 financial year

* Annual funding requirement is £481.6m, up 8.4% from £446.4m in 2015/16

* Fees are used to cover cost of fca’s regulatory activities, with fees for individual firms based on areas of business they undertake

* 38% of regulated firms will continue to pay minimum fee which will increase to £1084 from £1000, first increase since 2010.

* Has proposed fees for firms offering consumer credit, pension guidance levy and payment systems regulator, which fall, outside fca’s annual funding requirement

* Consultation closes on 18 may 2015, and we expect to confirm changes to our fees in summer 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/1FKHcvu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.