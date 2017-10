March 26 (Reuters) - Dogus Otomotiv :

* Sees to complete sell of 49 percent stake in unit Krone Dogus Treyler in April

* Sells 49 percent stake at 24 million lira ($9.26 million) to Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone GmbH

($1 = 2.5915 liras)