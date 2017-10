March 26 (Reuters) - Vunani:

* Unit Mandlalux has entered into funding agreements with Nedbank Limited to part-finance acquisition of Fairheads International

* Two facilities shall be made available to purchaser, namely a medium-term loan facility and a conditional deferred medium-term loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)