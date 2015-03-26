FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Venue Retail Group Q2 gross margin narrows
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 26, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Venue Retail Group Q2 gross margin narrows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Venue Retail Group

* Q2 gross margin 48.0 percent (53.1)

* Q2 net result -5.6 msek (-8.1)

* Q2 sales in comparable units +4 percent, +8 percent in Sweden

* says We had a successful Christmas season and gooddiscount sales - but as a result of a warehouse moving we had some supply disruptions which, together with late deliveries meant that we lost momentum in February

* we sold older products with a higher discount than usual to make room for the new range. This affected gross margins Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
