March 26 (Reuters) - NP3 Fastigheter AB :

* NP3 buys property for 110 million Swedish crowns ($12.88 million)

* Acquisition is done through company Företagscentrum i Gällivare AB

* Acquired property is Gällivare 12:334 and rental value amounts to about 16.5 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5381 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)