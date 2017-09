March 26 (Reuters) - Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi AS :

* Says to issue bonds up to 300 million lira ($115.39 million) through private placement

* Issuing plan, maturity and interest rates to be disclosed later

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.5998 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)