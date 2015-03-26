FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AkzoNobel to invest in European, U.S. organic peroxide operations
March 26, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AkzoNobel to invest in European, U.S. organic peroxide operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Akzo Nobel Nv :

* AkzoNobel to invest in organic peroxide operations in the U.S. and Europe

* Introducing new technologies to increase efficiency at site, which will result in increased capacity

* In Houston, co implementing a new site-wide process control system which is expected to significantly improve capacity, operational efficiencies

* Targeted investments are focused on making gains in many areas which will help to strongly position our business for further growth in polymer industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

