March 26 (Reuters) - InCity Immobilien AG :

* CEO Juergen Oppelt to resign as of March 31 at own request

* CFO Michael Freund to lead the company

* FY EBIT loss 0.3 million euros ($0.3 million) versus loss of 0.09 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9156 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)