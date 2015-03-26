BRIEF-Euromoney Institutional Investor says trading in line

March 26 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc :

* Total revenues for six months to March 31 are expected to show a headline increase of about 1 percent on 2014

* Since update on Jan. 29, trading has continued in line with board’s expectations

* Challenging market conditions highlighted in last trading update have shown no signs of improvement

* Adjusted operating margin expected to fall by at least two percentage points due to impact of higher property and investment costs, impact of Dealogic transaction

* Expects to announce adjusted profit before tax of not less than 46 million stg for six months to March 31 (2014: 53.4 million stg)