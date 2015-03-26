FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bollore announces placement of 93.9 million Havas shares
March 26, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bollore announces placement of 93.9 million Havas shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Bollore :

* Bollore announces the successful placement of Havas shares

* Following placement, group holds 60 pct of Havas’ share capital

* Placement represents total of 93.9 million shares representing 22.5 pct of Havas’ share capital

* Shares sold at a price of 6.40 euros per share, for a total amount of 601 million euros ($661.16 million)

* Settlement for placement will take place on March 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9090 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
