March 26 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc

* Press release - GSK receives approval for Encruse Ellipta (umeclidinium) in Japan for the treatment of COPD

* Two further GSK products, Duac combination gel and Synflorix, also gain approval in Japan

* Following this approval, it is expected that launch will take place in Japan in 2015