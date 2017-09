March 26 (Reuters) - Ateme SA :

* Ateme Titan Live and file multi-codec transcoder was selected by a Chinese cable provider for the first 4K HEVC main screen service

* End-To-End solution and integration services will be provided by Inspur, a systems integrator and STB manufacturer Source text: bit.ly/19mOWFs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)