BRIEF-UK's FCA to ask firms for their views on MiFID II implementation

March 26 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* FCA to ask firms for their views on MiFID II implementation

* One of aims of MiFID II is to reinforce investor protection standards by strengthening conduct of business and organisational requirements

* Paper details FCA’s expectations of likely restrictions on products that can be classified as non-complex and practical application of appropriateness test to a wider range of complex products

* Will confirm final rules by July 2016, by which time EU member states must have transposed MiFID II into national laws and regulations