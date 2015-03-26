FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK's FCA to ask firms for their views on MiFID II implementation
#Financials
March 26, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UK's FCA to ask firms for their views on MiFID II implementation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* FCA to ask firms for their views on MiFID II implementation

* One of aims of MiFID II is to reinforce investor protection standards by strengthening conduct of business and organisational requirements

* Paper details FCA’s expectations of likely restrictions on products that can be classified as non-complex and practical application of appropriateness test to a wider range of complex products

* Will confirm final rules by July 2016, by which time EU member states must have transposed MiFID II into national laws and regulations

