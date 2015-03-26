FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TXT e-solutions sells treasury shares to USA Kabouter Funds
#Market News
March 26, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - TXT e-solutions SpA :

* Sells treasury shares to USA Kabouter Funds

* Sells 319,000 treasury shares at 9.93 euros per share for a total of 3.2 million euros ($3.53 million) to Kabouter Management LLC

* Transaction allows TXT to increase by 3.2 million euros its net financial position

* As a consequence of this transaction treasury shares are reduced from 1,428,950 (12.09 pct issued shares) to 1.109.950 (9.39 pct) and will be utilized to finance acquisitions and stock grant plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
