BRIEF-TXT e-solutions sells treasury shares to USA Kabouter Funds

March 26 (Reuters) - TXT e-solutions SpA :

* Sells treasury shares to USA Kabouter Funds

* Sells 319,000 treasury shares at 9.93 euros per share for a total of 3.2 million euros ($3.53 million) to Kabouter Management LLC

* Transaction allows TXT to increase by 3.2 million euros its net financial position

* As a consequence of this transaction treasury shares are reduced from 1,428,950 (12.09 pct issued shares) to 1.109.950 (9.39 pct) and will be utilized to finance acquisitions and stock grant plans ($1 = 0.9073 euros)