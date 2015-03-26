BRIEF-Haversham to acquire BCA Group for 1.2 bln stg

March 26 (Reuters) - Haversham Holdings Plc

* Reached agreement on terms of a transaction to acquire BCA Group of companies

* Proposes acquisition of BCA, funded by a placing of new ordinary shares and a new debt facility

* Transaction values BCA at approximately £1.2 billion on a debt-free, cash-free basis

* Proposes placing of 685.7 million new ordinary shares at 150 pence per Haversham share to raise £1,028.5 million

* Intends to move to premium listing segment of official list in due course

* Spencer Lock will join enlarged group board as group managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)