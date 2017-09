March 26 (Reuters) - Fidor Bank AG :

* As part of a capital increase under exclusion of subscription rights, the bank has issued 628,750 new shares at a price of 8.00 euros ($9) per share

* Issue volume amounted to 5.03 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9125 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)