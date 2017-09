March 26 (Reuters) - Bowler Metcalf Ltd :

* Further announcement regarding disposal of 100 pct interest in Quality Beverages in exchange for a 43 pct interest in SoftBev, withdrawal of cautionary announcement

* Value of net assets of quality beverages that are subject to disposal, amount to R59.4 million as at 30 June 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: