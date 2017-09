March 26 (Reuters) - Si Participations :

* FY net result of 1.5 million euros ($1.64 million), up 15 percent

* Will not propose dividend for 2014

* Launches seventh public offering of shares redemption (OPRA) for 10 million euros at a price of 31 euros per share