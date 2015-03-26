FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cegedim FY EBITDA falls to 86.9 million euros
March 26, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cegedim FY EBITDA falls to 86.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Cegedim SA :

* Reports full year EBITDA of 86.9 million euros ($94.50 million) versus 91.6 million euros a year ago

* Anticipates for full year 2015 consolidated revenue from continuing activities to grow by 1 pct, excluding the impact of acquisitions and currencies

* Anticipates full year 2015 consolidated EBIT before special items from continuing activities to grow by more than 5 pct

* Does not anticipate any significant acquisitions for 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1FXb3PT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9196 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
