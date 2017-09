March 26 (Reuters) - Tronics Microsystems SA :

* FY revenue 11.6 million euros ($12.6 million) versus 10.2 million euros year ago

* FY net income group share 140,000 euros versus loss of 684,000 euros year ago

* Continues the implementation of its development plan to achieve a turnover of 40 million euros in 2018

