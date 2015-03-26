BRIEF-Friends Life shareholders vote for merger with Aviva

March 26 (Reuters) - Friends Life Group Ltd :

* Majority in number of scheme shareholders, who voted and who together represented not less than 75 pct by value of votes cast, voted in favour of merger with Aviva

* Expected that listing of and dealings in friends life shares will be suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. On 10 april 2015

* New aviva shares will be issued to relevant scheme shareholders by 8.00 a.m. On 13 april 2015

* Dealings in new aviva shares on london stock exchange will take place at 8.00 a.m. On 13 april 2015