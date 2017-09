March 26 (Reuters) - Societe Financiere Des Caoutchoucs SA :

* Says full year total products are 27.3 million euros

* Full year net income is 23.6 million euros versus 29.9 million euros a year ago

* Proposes to pay final dividend of 0.50 euro per share

* Total full year 2014 dividend to reach 0.70 euro per share