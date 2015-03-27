FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Refresco Gerber announces IPO results
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
March 27, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Refresco Gerber announces IPO results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Refresco Gerber BV :

* Says IPO priced at 14.50 euros ($16) per share

* After offering, number of outstanding shares will be 81,160,915

* 6,896,552 newly issued shares have been placed, raising about 100 million euros of primary gross proceeds

* 30,903,919 existing shares by company’s current shareholders have been placed, resulting in secondary gross proceeds of about 448.1 million euros

* Listing and first trading of shares on Euronext Amsterdam under ticker symbol RFRG will commence on March 27

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9187 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.