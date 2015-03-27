BRIEF-Refresco Gerber announces IPO results

March 27 (Reuters) - Refresco Gerber BV :

* Says IPO priced at 14.50 euros ($16) per share

* After offering, number of outstanding shares will be 81,160,915

* 6,896,552 newly issued shares have been placed, raising about 100 million euros of primary gross proceeds

* 30,903,919 existing shares by company’s current shareholders have been placed, resulting in secondary gross proceeds of about 448.1 million euros

* Listing and first trading of shares on Euronext Amsterdam under ticker symbol RFRG will commence on March 27

