BRIEF-Adler Real Estate FY profit more than doubles to 111.57 mln euros
March 27, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Adler Real Estate FY profit more than doubles to 111.57 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate AG :

* Reports full year consolidated profit, which included fair value adjustments of 132.93 million euros ($144.53 million) (previous year: 59.55 million euros) more than doubled to 111.57 million euros(previous year: 46.88 million euros)

* Full year cash flow from operating activities increases by 40 pct to 16.75 million euros

* Full year adjusted EBITDA in accordance with IFRS, rises to 38.01 million euros in 2014 (previous year: 4.8 million euros)

* Sees further earnings improvement in 2015

* Expects to increase occupancy rate to over 90 pct as early as in 2015 and thereby achieve an additional basis for increased earnings

* Is planning medium- to long-term increases in operating earnings with corresponding long-term effects on group’s overall results of operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

