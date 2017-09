March 27 (Reuters) - BHF Kleinwort Benson Group :

* Report full year operating loss of 42.7 million euros ($46.5 million) versus loss of 62.4 million euros a year ago

* Says operating income rose by 4.7 million euros or 1.4 percent to 334.6 million euros

* 2017 target for operating profit is over 60 million euros

