BRIEF-Youniq FY 2014 loss narrows to 6.2 mln euros
March 27, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Youniq FY 2014 loss narrows to 6.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Youniq AG :

* Reports consolidated net loss of 6.2 million euros ($6.74 million) in 2014 (2013: 54.1 million euros)

* Negative EBIT in continuing operations amounts to 1.3 million euros in 2014, as against negative EBIT of 29.6 million euros a year ago

* Sees full year 2015 consolidated net profit before interest and taxes (EBIT) of between 1.0 million euros and 1.5 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 low consolidated net loss after interest and taxes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

