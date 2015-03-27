BRIEF-Youniq FY 2014 loss narrows to 6.2 mln euros

March 27 (Reuters) - Youniq AG :

* Reports consolidated net loss of 6.2 million euros ($6.74 million) in 2014 (2013: 54.1 million euros)

* Negative EBIT in continuing operations amounts to 1.3 million euros in 2014, as against negative EBIT of 29.6 million euros a year ago

* Sees full year 2015 consolidated net profit before interest and taxes (EBIT) of between 1.0 million euros and 1.5 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 low consolidated net loss after interest and taxes