March 27 (Reuters) - Ah Vest Ltd

* Turnover for six months to 31 december 2014 increased by 25% from R62.7m to R78.2m

* Revenue R78 186 924 in 6 months to Dec, 2014

* Headline EPS (cents) 0.47 in 6 months ended Dec 31

* Has acquired a tomato paste factory located in Limpopo province from Tiger Brands