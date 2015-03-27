FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SVG Capital to sell stake in Aberdeen SVG Private Equity
March 27, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SVG Capital to sell stake in Aberdeen SVG Private Equity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - SVG Capital Plc

* Co and Aberdeen Asset Management Plc signed definitive agreement for Aberdeen to purchase co’s remaining 49.9 pct stake in Aberdeen Svg Private Equity

* Adjusting for transfer of SVG Capital’s management contract, company will receive 29 million stg for its 49.9 pct holding in the business

* Management fee of 0.5 pct of gross assets will remain unchanged

* Co will receive its share of dividends and capital distributions pre-closing, expected to take total cash proceeds to about 41 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

