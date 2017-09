March 27 (Reuters) - Basware Oyj :

* Expands its relationship with German logistics company providing e-invoicing services

* Value of agreement exceeds 1.2 million euros ($1.30 million) over three years

* Agreement was accomplished in cooperation with a Basware partner Bürotex Metadok GmbH