March 26 (Reuters) - Quest Holdings SA

* FY 2014 sales at 315 million euros ($343.92 million) versus 295 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA at 19.9 million euros versus 12.1 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 net profit after-tax and minority rights at 3 million euros versus loss of 2.1 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1M52qrx

($1 = 0.9159 euros)