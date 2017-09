March 26 (Reuters) - Genfit SA :

* Genfit announces topline results from GOLDEN-505 trial in NASH

* GFT505 demonstrates dose-dependent efficacy on primary endpoint, after controlling for baseline severity and heterogeneity (p=0.027)

* GFT505 was safe and well tolerated in this one-year trial

* Treatment with GFT505 provides significant beneficial effect on primary endpoint

