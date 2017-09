BRIEF-Lamda Development SA FY 2014 net loss shrinks to 23.5 mln euros

March 26 (Reuters) - Lamda Development SA :

* FY 2014 leasing revenue at 40.6 million euros versus 41.1 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA loss from continued operations at 8.9 million euros versus loss of 16.9 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 net loss from continued operations at 23.5 million euros versus loss of 49.3 million euros year ago

* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 187.6 million euros versus 32.6 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1IzrLnX

