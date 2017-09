March 27 (Reuters) - Baccarat SA :

* FY net income group share is up 44.8 pct, at a loss of 5.4 million euros ($5.88 million)

* FY EBITDA 5.3 million euros, up 38.2 pct

* FY revenue 151 million euros, down 0.8 pct at constant exchange rates

