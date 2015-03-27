BRIEF-Adocia raises 31.96 mln euros through private placement of new shares

March 27 (Reuters) - Adocia SAS :

* Announced it has raised 31.96 million euros ($34.72 million) in gross proceeds through a private placement of new shares

* Placed a total of 621,887 new shares of 0.10 euros nominal value each with domestic and healthcare specialist investors at a price of 51.40 euros

* New shares represent 10 pct of current number of outstanding shares and will bring total number of shares after issue to 6,840,763

