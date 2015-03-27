BRIEF-Fincantieri to build five ships for Carnival Corporation

March 27 (Reuters) - Fincantieri SpA

* Announces order for five next-generation ships for Carnival Corporation

* Agreement between two companies also includes options for additional ship builds in coming years

* Strategic memorandum of agreement signed for five next-generation cruise ships, to be built over 2019-2022

* New ships to operate in Carnival Corporation’s established markets in North America and Europe, as well as in newer ones, such as China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)