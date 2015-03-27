FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pa Resources says files for corporate reorganisation
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
March 27, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pa Resources says files for corporate reorganisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Pa Resources

* Says files for corporate reorganisation

* Says as a result of a perceived lack of progress in the negotiations with its creditors in the past few days, the company’s board of directors is no longer confident in the ability to reach an agreement with all parties in the near term.

* Says in light of this, the Company’s board of directors has decided to seek protection from creditors by filing an application to the Stockholm District Court for a company reorganisation.

* Says the purpose of the application for the company reorganisation is to provide flexibility to enable the Company to achieve an effective restructuring solution for its stakeholders. The board of directors continues to believe that a long term financing plan can be agreed. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.