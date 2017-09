March 27 (Reuters) - 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :

* Wins European Union tender to enter research and development consortium in Carbazymes program under European Union Horizon 2020 program

* Expects operating income of 0.4 million euros ($0.4 million) from project Source text: bit.ly/1BtsIZv

