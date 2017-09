BRIEF-Aeolian Investment Fund's FY 2014 EBITDA turns to loss of 2.8 mln euros

March 27 (Reuters) - Aeolian Investment Fund SA :

* FY 2014 negative turnover Of 1.9 million euros ($2.06 million) versus positive turnover of 1.8 million euros year ago

* Says reported negative turnover due to sales and valuations of securities amounting to 2.1 million euros

* FY 2014 EBITDA loss at 2.8 million euros versus EBITDA profit of 0.85 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 net loss at 2.8 million euros versus net profit of 0.81 million euros year ago

* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 4.2 million euros versus 6.4 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1BtyslP

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9241 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)