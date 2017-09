March 27 (Reuters) - Mavshack publ AB :

* Issues prospectus regarding rights issue of up to 31.9 million Swedish crowns ($3.71 million)

* Subscription price is 4.50 crowns/share; 5 existing shares entitle to subscribe for 1 new share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6088 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)