March 27 (Reuters) - Immunicum AB :

* Immunicum supplies NCI research with technology for CRISPR/Cas9 system

* Will deliver a genetically modified adenovirus vector to American Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research (FNLCR), that on behalf of the National Cancer Institute (NCI), conducts research on new drugs for cancer and AIDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)