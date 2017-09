(Clarifies loan’s interest, adds +)

March 27 (Reuters) - Paperpack Printing Box Manufacturing And Paper Packaging Industrial SA :

* Issues 5-year bond loan of 2.4 million euros ($2.60 million)

* Says bond loan signed with Piraeus Bank, has a 3-month Euribor + 4.1 percent and is used to repay existing bond loan of same size

