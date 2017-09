March 27 (Reuters) - Linz Textil Holding AG :

* To propose dividend of 42.00 euros ($45) per share for FY 2014

* FY EBIT loss 1.801 million euros versus profit of 2.127 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 117.7 million euros versus 131.4 million euros year ago

* FY net loss 1.3 million euros versus profit of 3.2 million euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/1BPA5Kp Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9243 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)