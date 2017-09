March 27 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Ltd :

* Dave Macready, currently managing executive of Nedbank Wealth has been appointed as chief executive of Old Mutual South Africa from 1 May 2015

* Iolanda Ruggiero has been appointed as managing executive of Nedbank Wealth

* Iolanda will take up this position with effect from 1 May 2015 and also join Nedbank Group Exco, subject to regulatory approval.