March 27 (Reuters) - C Quadrat Investment AG :

* FY 2014 total group revenues up 37 pct to 94.9 million euros ($103.31 million) (2013: 69.0 million euros)

* FY 2014 net profit for year increases to 22.4 million euros (2013: 9.5 million euros)

* Dividend proposal for shareholders' meeting: 3.0 euros per share (2013: 2.0 per share euros)