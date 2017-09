March 27 (Reuters) - Sanacorp Pharmaholding AG :

* FY 2014 net profit of Sanacorp Pharmaholding amounted to 9.091 million euros ($10 million)

* FY 2014 profit from ordinary activities 9.091 million euros versus 9.076 million euros year ago

* To propose dividend of 0.99 euros per perferred share and 0.94 euros per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)