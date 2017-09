March 27 (Reuters) - Atm Grupa SA :

* To recommend to its shareholders a FY 2014 dividend of 0.15 zloty per share

* Plans to pay out 12,645,000 zlotys ($3.4 million) in dividends for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7613 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)