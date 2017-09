March 27 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* 105,200 new ordinary shares issued by Les Toques Blanches du Monde will be listed on Marche Libre as of March 31

* Reference price for new Les Toques Blanches du Monde shares is 2.85 euros ($3)

* Share issue is reserved for dedicated person Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)